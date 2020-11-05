Twin Capital Management Inc Buys Adobe Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Zscaler Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Nike Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Mcmurray, PA, based Investment company Twin Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Zscaler Inc, Linde PLC, McCormick Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Nike Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Twin Capital Management Inc owns 278 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,036 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 460,332 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,949 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,225 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 134,357 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $496.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 21,137 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 112,770 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.21 and $159.36, with an estimated average price of $129.56. The stock is now traded at around $150.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,570 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.5 and $209.78, with an estimated average price of $195.63. The stock is now traded at around $188.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,161 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $149.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,058 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 55,960 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $249.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,764 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 55,194 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 214.51%. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $581.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,935 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 73.31%. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $355.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,589 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 91.31%. The purchase prices were between $88.11 and $103.42, with an estimated average price of $96.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,212 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 251.54%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,225 shares as of .

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.