Next Capital Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

Investment company Next Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Facebook Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Next Capital Management LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPM, KKR, TSLA, HCA, XLF, PRTY,

JPM, KKR, TSLA, HCA, XLF, PRTY, Added Positions: GBDC, FB, QQQ, XOM, SPOT, RDS.A, AFT, XLK, AMZN, EMLP,

GBDC, FB, QQQ, XOM, SPOT, RDS.A, AFT, XLK, AMZN, EMLP, Reduced Positions: JPST, IVW, IEFA, SCHX, AAPL, IJH, IVV, NAN, IJR, SCHM, SCHA, JRO, VWO, BX, NRK, BRK.B, IWD, FRA, NSL, IWM, GE,

JPST, IVW, IEFA, SCHX, AAPL, IJH, IVV, NAN, IJR, SCHM, SCHA, JRO, VWO, BX, NRK, BRK.B, IWD, FRA, NSL, IWM, GE, Sold Out: MMP, OKE, NMY,

JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 336,404 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 33,596 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - 1,640,200 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% PROSHARES TRUST (SH) - 320,535 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 111,098 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $104.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 20,488 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,835 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $438.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 785 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,810 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $2.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 83,680 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 260,603 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $294.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $294.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,831 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 67,776 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 74.42%. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $256.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,493 shares as of .

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $13.24.