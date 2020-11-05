Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan Sold $2.5 million of Shares

Senior Vice President, CFO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ita M Brennan (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of ANET on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $251.44 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $19.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $257.00 with a P/E ratio of 28.79 and P/S ratio of 9.22. Arista Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Arista Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $251.65. The price of the stock has increased by 2.13% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 34,509 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $248.18. The price of the stock has increased by 3.55% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan sold 10,000 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $251.44. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Charles H Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of ANET stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $254.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.04% since.

Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $251.17. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $252.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.94% since.

SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of ANET stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has increased by 22.38% since.

Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 83 shares of ANET stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $223.32. The price of the stock has increased by 15.08% since.

