Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, INVESCO ACTIVELY M, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Investment company Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, INVESCO ACTIVELY M, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, INVESCO EXCH TRDII during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. owns 122 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSY, SPSB, VCSH, TER, TSLA, TDOC, RSP,

GSY, SPSB, VCSH, TER, TSLA, TDOC, RSP, Added Positions: IGSB, VRTX, LQD, SUB, AGG, VEEV, ABT, ADBE, IGV, PGF, COST, HYMB, IBB, BMY, LULU, HD, GOOGL, IYH, PFF, SPY, HYG, MDB, IWP, SYK,

IGSB, VRTX, LQD, SUB, AGG, VEEV, ABT, ADBE, IGV, PGF, COST, HYMB, IBB, BMY, LULU, HD, GOOGL, IYH, PFF, SPY, HYG, MDB, IWP, SYK, Reduced Positions: AKAM, CSCO, DIS, ROKU, NVDA, MELI, PEY, MSFT, IWO, IJK, JPM, V, PEP, CRM, CYBR, MA, LLY, UNP, VZ, GOOG, FB, NOW, IJJ, SPHD, IWR, IYF, MRK, INTC, KO, MMM, BKNG, AMGN, LMT, KEYS, HSY, IGM, IWN, IWM, TFI, ADP, BLK, CLX, HDV, ABBV, C, BRK.B, SBUX, PFE,

AKAM, CSCO, DIS, ROKU, NVDA, MELI, PEY, MSFT, IWO, IJK, JPM, V, PEP, CRM, CYBR, MA, LLY, UNP, VZ, GOOG, FB, NOW, IJJ, SPHD, IWR, IYF, MRK, INTC, KO, MMM, BKNG, AMGN, LMT, KEYS, HSY, IGM, IWN, IWM, TFI, ADP, BLK, CLX, HDV, ABBV, C, BRK.B, SBUX, PFE, Sold Out: TD, PHB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,412 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,159 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,852 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,279 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,991 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in INVESCO ACTIVELY M. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 28,700 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,875 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $99.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,360 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $438.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $208.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 197.12%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 24,720 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 473.97%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $219.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,107 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,327 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.83%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,930 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 111.87%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $118.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $297.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $18.17 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 54.78%. The sale prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. still held 2,910 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 25.73%. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. still held 16,825 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.25%. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $126.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. still held 5,033 shares as of .

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.79%. The sale prices were between $13.69 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $15.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. still held 34,961 shares as of .