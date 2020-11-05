Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Tyson Foods Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Albemarle Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Cenovus Energy Inc

Investment company Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Tyson Foods Inc, Chevron Corp, Truist Financial Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells Albemarle Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Cenovus Energy Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Diageo PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $706 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 1,811,525 shares, 46.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 430,898 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,204 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,512 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 60,721 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 68,679 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $49.98, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,075 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,649 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.54 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $88.71. The stock is now traded at around $98.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,240 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 430,898 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 76.39%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 103,772 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 134,946 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $93.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,388 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $183.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,397 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,410 shares as of .

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $3.86 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.59.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in City Holding Co. The sale prices were between $55.37 and $67.98, with an estimated average price of $62.6.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 24.85%. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $78.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC still held 55,143 shares as of .