Loudon Investment Management, LLC Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Dow Inc

Meriden, NH, based Investment company Loudon Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Simon Property Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Dow Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loudon Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Loudon Investment Management, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLV, SPYX, XLY, FLOT, MO,

XLV, SPYX, XLY, FLOT, MO, Added Positions: XLE, XLC, BA, CAH, FRT, CVS, MMM, QCOM, MDT, SDY, PM, NOBL,

XLE, XLC, BA, CAH, FRT, CVS, MMM, QCOM, MDT, SDY, PM, NOBL, Reduced Positions: VTR, VCSH, INTC, SBUX, ABBV, WHR, CSCO, AMGN, MSFT, FAST, LOW, VLO, LEG, AMP, AFL, PII, CAT, TSM, ITW, PFE, IBM, ADM, EMR, UPS, CLX, AAPL, EXR, PSA,

VTR, VCSH, INTC, SBUX, ABBV, WHR, CSCO, AMGN, MSFT, FAST, LOW, VLO, LEG, AMP, AFL, PII, CAT, TSM, ITW, PFE, IBM, ADM, EMR, UPS, CLX, AAPL, EXR, PSA, Sold Out: SPG, WFC, DOW, XOM, VFC, KSS, COP, DEO,

For the details of Loudon Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loudon+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,921 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 43,055 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Intel Corp (INTC) - 93,001 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% AT&T Inc (T) - 168,112 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 105,584 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $109.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,378 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,991 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $29.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,001 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,781 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 456.21%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,185 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.69%. The purchase prices were between $71.46 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $78.99. The stock is now traded at around $72.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,305 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 63.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,526 shares as of .

Loudon Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68.

Loudon Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Loudon Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Loudon Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Loudon Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.

Loudon Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17.