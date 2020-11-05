Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Fragasso Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tesla Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fragasso Group Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Fragasso Group Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $544 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 369,997 shares, 22.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 127,595 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 596,255 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 221,654 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,064 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.71%

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $438.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 745 shares as of .

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,312 shares as of .

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,016 shares as of .

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $326.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 649 shares as of .

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,312 shares as of .

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 248,064 shares as of .

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $60.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 365,157 shares as of .

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,302 shares as of .

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.