  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 05, 2020 | About: AAPL +3.55% SCHM +2.23% LQD +0.37% MNTA +0% TSLA +4.06% SPYG +2.27% MINT +0.02% VGT +3.18% DGRO +1.8% XLF +2.44%

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Fragasso Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tesla Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fragasso Group Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Fragasso Group Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $544 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fragasso Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fragasso+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fragasso Group Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 369,997 shares, 22.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 127,595 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 596,255 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 221,654 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,064 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.71%
New Purchase: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $438.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 745 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,312 shares as of .

New Purchase: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,016 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $326.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 649 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,312 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 248,064 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $60.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 365,157 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,302 shares as of .

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fragasso Group Inc.. Also check out:

1. Fragasso Group Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fragasso Group Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fragasso Group Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fragasso Group Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)