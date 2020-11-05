  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Beddow Capital Management Inc Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Helmerich & Payne Inc, Escalade Inc, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc

November 05, 2020 | About: POWL +4.77% KMI +0.59% WPM +6.31% AAPL +3.55% OEC +6.32% HP +0.06% ESCA +2.92%

Healdsburg, CA, based Investment company Beddow Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Apple Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Powell Industries Inc, sells Helmerich & Payne Inc, Escalade Inc, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Pandora A/S, Pandora A/S during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beddow Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Investor AB (IVSBF) - 135,174 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  2. Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 409,740 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 43,388 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  4. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 44,220 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%
  5. Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 47,570 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 135,185 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $15.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Added: Powell Industries Inc (POWL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Powell Industries Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of .

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Sold Out: Escalade Inc (ESCA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Escalade Inc. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $16.79.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)