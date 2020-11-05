Beddow Capital Management Inc Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Helmerich & Payne Inc, Escalade Inc, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc

Healdsburg, CA, based Investment company Beddow Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Apple Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Powell Industries Inc, sells Helmerich & Payne Inc, Escalade Inc, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Pandora A/S, Pandora A/S during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beddow Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KMI, WPM, AAPL, OEC,
- Added Positions: BLX, FNV, TPL, MMM, POWL, LBTYA, RDS.B, TKR,
- Reduced Positions: FLWS, ABB, PNDZF, SIEGY, PANDY, BRK.A, XEC, WAB, IVSBF, NSRGY, PHG, BP, JNJ, IBM, BIDU, ABBV, BRK.B, MNTX, ALV, BUD, CLR, WYNN, BMY, PFE, MRK, CALA,
- Sold Out: HP, ESCA,
These are the top 5 holdings of BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Investor AB (IVSBF) - 135,174 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 409,740 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 43,388 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 44,220 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%
- Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 47,570 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 135,185 shares as of .New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of .New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $15.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .Added: Powell Industries Inc (POWL)
Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Powell Industries Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of .Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $17.41.Sold Out: Escalade Inc (ESCA)
Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Escalade Inc. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $16.79.
