AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc

November 05, 2020 | About: ORCC +3.48% WFCPL.PFD +0% SPHD +1.83% ESGU +2.11% ESGD +2.28% CQQQ +2.77% PTH +1.67% AMZN +2.49% JPM +4.09% CV +0%

Investment company AlphaCore Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Wells Fargo, sells Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCore Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, AlphaCore Capital LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaCore Capital LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 468,610 shares, 26.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 106,686 shares, 20.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  3. INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP) - 130,090 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,611 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 114,477 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPHD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,236 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,140 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,524 shares as of .

New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (CQQQ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $81.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.11 and $143.76, with an estimated average price of $131.94. The stock is now traded at around $150.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of .

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 7401.16%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 608,494 shares as of .

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.48%. The purchase prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4. The stock is now traded at around $1393.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 278 shares as of .

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DRW)

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $24.55.



