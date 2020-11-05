Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys T-Mobile US Inc, First Solar Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, FedEx Corp, OceanFirst Financial Corp

Little Silver, NJ, based Investment company Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, First Solar Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, NIO Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, FedEx Corp, OceanFirst Financial Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. owns 158 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TMUS, FSLR, VIRT, NIO, LRCX, PRU,

TMUS, FSLR, VIRT, NIO, LRCX, PRU, Added Positions: WMT, MRK, V, T, ZTS, PFE, UL, AZN, BMY, VIAC, GSK, OGE, PPL, VLY,

WMT, MRK, V, T, ZTS, PFE, UL, AZN, BMY, VIAC, GSK, OGE, PPL, VLY, Reduced Positions: SPY, FDX, OCFC, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, PAYX, AXP, EMR, DIS, CSCO, COP, PSX, KO, AMZN, WM, TROW, SYK, BAC, RSP, TD, CSX, CVX, LOW, GOOGL, ADP, CHTR, PNR, SEDG, HAIN, GHC, WFC, KMI, GE, CDK, CMCSA,

SPY, FDX, OCFC, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, PAYX, AXP, EMR, DIS, CSCO, COP, PSX, KO, AMZN, WM, TROW, SYK, BAC, RSP, TD, CSX, CVX, LOW, GOOGL, ADP, CHTR, PNR, SEDG, HAIN, GHC, WFC, KMI, GE, CDK, CMCSA, Sold Out: PM, MO, ORCL, UDR, ATO, BAX, CAG, GLW, ENB, LHX, HSIC, NTRS, PHO,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,649 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,561 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 72,688 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 62,195 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 51,561 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $117.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of .

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of .

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of .

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $399.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 75 shares as of .

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 475 shares as of .

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.