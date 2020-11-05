Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, VF Corp, U.S. Bancorp

Investment company Heritage Way Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Corteva Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, VF Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MCD, UNH, LMT, BRK.B, CTVA, SPY,

MCD, UNH, LMT, BRK.B, CTVA, SPY, Added Positions: IVV, SCHX, VEA, HSY, CMCSA, PEP, ORCL, NKE, ACN, SCHF, SBUX, JNJ, MDT, NVS, DIS, BLK, ABT, TROW, SCHM, INTC, GPC, APD, CSCO, HON, HD, EFX, NSC, MMM, ADI, CL, UPS, KO, VWO, ADP, ABBV, PFE, EMN, IJR, SCHE, D, ENB, NTRS, VSS, JPM, CVX, SCHC, SNA,

IVV, SCHX, VEA, HSY, CMCSA, PEP, ORCL, NKE, ACN, SCHF, SBUX, JNJ, MDT, NVS, DIS, BLK, ABT, TROW, SCHM, INTC, GPC, APD, CSCO, HON, HD, EFX, NSC, MMM, ADI, CL, UPS, KO, VWO, ADP, ABBV, PFE, EMN, IJR, SCHE, D, ENB, NTRS, VSS, JPM, CVX, SCHC, SNA, Reduced Positions: MSFT, IJH, SCHA,

MSFT, IJH, SCHA, Sold Out: RTX, VFC, USB,

For the details of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+way+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 110,411 shares, 19.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 214,945 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 74,341 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,487 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Nike Inc (NKE) - 38,242 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of .

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 7,489 shares as of .

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $364.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 5,767 shares as of .

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of .

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $350.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 600 shares as of .

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.