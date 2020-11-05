Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Sells Davis Select Financial ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells Davis Select Financial ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkansas Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NSC, JPM, PSA,

NSC, JPM, PSA, Added Positions: SCHE, IYG, TIP, VO, MOO, IGIB, IGSB, VGT, USMV, IYR, IAGG, IHI, IJR, VNQ, MUB, IEMG,

SCHE, IYG, TIP, VO, MOO, IGIB, IGSB, VGT, USMV, IYR, IAGG, IHI, IJR, VNQ, MUB, IEMG, Reduced Positions: IJH, GUNR, DFNL, IVV, TOTL, USRT, AAPL, IAU, IGV,

IJH, GUNR, DFNL, IVV, TOTL, USRT, AAPL, IAU, IGV, Sold Out: XOM,

SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 229,881 shares, 18.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 308,888 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 823,367 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 223,298 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 127,220 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $225.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,879 shares as of .

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $104.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of .

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $230.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 950 shares as of .

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 119.62%. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 95,617 shares as of .

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $129.92, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $127.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,034 shares as of .

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $59.62 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $65.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 83,318 shares as of .

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 96.95%. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $326.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,677 shares as of .

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 73.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of .

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.