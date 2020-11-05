Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Fiserv Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Corteva Inc

Investment company Empire Life Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Fiserv Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, FLIR Systems Inc, sells Twilio Inc, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Corteva Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empire Life Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Empire Life Investments Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ADP, MSI, BK, FLIR, AMT, VIG, VIGI, ACAD, IMTM, IPAC, OMER,
- Added Positions: FISV, MRK, PM, SCHW, MTUM, EFAV, QUAL, AMG, LVS, USMV, MSFT, TJX, ROST, DLR, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: TWLO, GOOG, V, AMZN, BKNG, LOW, FIS, JNJ, PLAY, FRC, VOO, DLTR, WCN, PGR, IQLT,
- Sold Out: JELD, CTVA, DGRO, VGK, SLGN, CME, DRE, GLD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Empire Life Investments Inc.
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 892,539 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 357,423 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 149,398 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,069 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,865 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $162.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 110,637 shares as of .New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $160.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 52,715 shares as of .New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 157,526 shares as of .New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 119,293 shares as of .New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,150 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of .Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 520.49%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 123,434 shares as of .Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 46.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 171,213 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 466.50%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $154.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,358 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 146.08%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $69.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,229 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 251.63%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,747 shares as of .Added: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $63.38 and $74.19, with an estimated average price of $69.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 63,036 shares as of .Sold Out: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $15.12 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $20.38.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49.Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38.Sold Out: Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $36.62.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.
