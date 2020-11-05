Cabot Money Management Inc Buys Bank OZK, Match Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, CVS Health Corp

Salem, MA, based Investment company Cabot Money Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank OZK, Match Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Kirkland Lake Gold, VANECK VECTORS ETF, sells Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, CVS Health Corp, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Hexcel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabot Money Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Cabot Money Management Inc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, GDXJ, VALE, IMTM, LOW, FNDA, IBB, IVE, MCD, PEP, PFE,

MTCH, GDXJ, VALE, IMTM, LOW, FNDA, IBB, IVE, MCD, PEP, PFE, Added Positions: OZK, MTUM, KL, GLDM, MBB, VTIP, LQD, FDX, BRK.B, QUAL, HDB, SYY, OMC, VZ, SPTM, NEM, JPM, IGSB, TJX, CDW, FRC, DIS, MELI, V, AMGN, SCHA, IEX, CHKP, VLUE, SCHG, SPDW, BABA, ECL, GOOGL, ESGE, GNRC, GE, LLY, KO, MSFT, AMZN, TMO, JNJ, MRK,

OZK, MTUM, KL, GLDM, MBB, VTIP, LQD, FDX, BRK.B, QUAL, HDB, SYY, OMC, VZ, SPTM, NEM, JPM, IGSB, TJX, CDW, FRC, DIS, MELI, V, AMGN, SCHA, IEX, CHKP, VLUE, SCHG, SPDW, BABA, ECL, GOOGL, ESGE, GNRC, GE, LLY, KO, MSFT, AMZN, TMO, JNJ, MRK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SCHF, SCHX, HXL, TSLA, TOTL, SCHE, FNDF, SNE, BSCL, HYS, EBAY, FLRN, FNDX, TSM, SCHZ, NVO, BSCM, FLOT, VCSH, ROK, CTAS, SCHP, XOM, VPU, UPS, SCHO, SCHC, SCHB, IVV, IEFA, FM, ABMD, IEMG, PBCT, RPM, SPEM, CVX, EFA,

AAPL, SCHF, SCHX, HXL, TSLA, TOTL, SCHE, FNDF, SNE, BSCL, HYS, EBAY, FLRN, FNDX, TSM, SCHZ, NVO, BSCM, FLOT, VCSH, ROK, CTAS, SCHP, XOM, VPU, UPS, SCHO, SCHC, SCHB, IVV, IEFA, FM, ABMD, IEMG, PBCT, RPM, SPEM, CVX, EFA, Sold Out: CVS, GWPH, PDBC, PAYX, SPSB, XLU, BSCK, DVY, T, REZ,

For the details of CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cabot+money+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 204,693 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,892 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.94% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 64,362 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDF) - 631,655 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 177,849 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56%

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $134.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 33,081 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 37,069 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 181,186 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.58 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,104 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,916 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $36.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,774 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Bank OZK by 109.41%. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 413,350 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 163.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $154.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 39,046 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 105.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $49.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 86,889 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 194.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 98,704 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,273 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 170.89%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,008 shares as of .

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.