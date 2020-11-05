  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cabot Money Management Inc Buys Bank OZK, Match Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, CVS Health Corp

November 05, 2020 | About: OZK +4.24% MTUM +1.84% KL +5.91% GLDM +2.32% VTIP -0.02% LQD +0.37% MTCH +4.88% GDXJ +9.78% VALE +4.52% IMTM +3.13% LOW +0.61%

Salem, MA, based Investment company Cabot Money Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank OZK, Match Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Kirkland Lake Gold, VANECK VECTORS ETF, sells Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, CVS Health Corp, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Hexcel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabot Money Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Cabot Money Management Inc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cabot+money+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 204,693 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,892 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.94%
  3. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 64,362 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDF) - 631,655 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
  5. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 177,849 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $134.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 33,081 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 37,069 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 181,186 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IMTM)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.58 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,104 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,916 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDA)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $36.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,774 shares as of .

Added: Bank OZK (OZK)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Bank OZK by 109.41%. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 413,350 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 163.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $154.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 39,046 shares as of .

Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 105.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $49.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 86,889 shares as of .

Added: WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 194.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 98,704 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,273 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 170.89%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,008 shares as of .

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)