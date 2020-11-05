Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys Allstate Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, Intel Corp, Sells Fox Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp

Investment company Granite Springs Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Allstate Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, Intel Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Fox Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, American Express Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALL, NFG, INTC, DLTR, GILD, CSCO, TMX, DBX, KAR, BMCH, NEE, KTB, PSCH, CHD, XLI, APTV, CTSO, SSYS, MNKD,

ALL, NFG, INTC, DLTR, GILD, CSCO, TMX, DBX, KAR, BMCH, NEE, KTB, PSCH, CHD, XLI, APTV, CTSO, SSYS, MNKD, Added Positions: GNTX, SPY, T, PFE, GSY, QQQ, MSFT, IWO, AMZN, COR, TDOC, WRTC, C, APTS, VEU,

GNTX, SPY, T, PFE, GSY, QQQ, MSFT, IWO, AMZN, COR, TDOC, WRTC, C, APTS, VEU, Reduced Positions: XOM, CVX, AXP, SAIC, AMGN, ACN, ABBV, VYM, GNRC, PEP, AAPL, VZ, TRU, BSX, TJX, TSCO, J, ITB, TMO, RHI, FMC, GOLD, HCCI, DHI, HOLX, PYPL, MSA, BMY, LEN, COST, HD, DIS, SLB, RTX, IJR, GPK, MAN, SPXU, XPO, G, ZBRA, RBA, JFR, VWO, VEA, SH, MDY, IWM, IBM, EFA, MDT, NRZ, IGT,

XOM, CVX, AXP, SAIC, AMGN, ACN, ABBV, VYM, GNRC, PEP, AAPL, VZ, TRU, BSX, TJX, TSCO, J, ITB, TMO, RHI, FMC, GOLD, HCCI, DHI, HOLX, PYPL, MSA, BMY, LEN, COST, HD, DIS, SLB, RTX, IJR, GPK, MAN, SPXU, XPO, G, ZBRA, RBA, JFR, VWO, VEA, SH, MDY, IWM, IBM, EFA, MDT, NRZ, IGT, Sold Out: FOX, XLE, CAE, LUV,

For the details of Granite Springs Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/granite+springs+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,923 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 18,568 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 17,050 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,755 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 47,464 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $90.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 10,185 shares as of .

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $39.77 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of .

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,460 shares as of .

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of .

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of .

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,445 shares as of .

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 57.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,535 shares as of .

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,820 shares as of .

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,025 shares as of .

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $24.46 and $29.46, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in CAE Inc. The sale prices were between $14.05 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.