Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Buys Associated Banc-Corp, Chevron Corp, VeriSign Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Blackbaud Inc

Investment company Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Associated Banc-Corp, Chevron Corp, VeriSign Inc, McDonald's Corp, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Blackbaud Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q3, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $855 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRSN, MCD,

VRSN, MCD, Added Positions: NATI, WRI, ASB, CSCO, INTC, CVX, GPN, AMZN, WFC, BEN, UBER, WBA, ANSS, DEO, GE, ENB, ADP, SSNC, HQY, SLM, SO, KO, EVRG, CMP, PAYC,

NATI, WRI, ASB, CSCO, INTC, CVX, GPN, AMZN, WFC, BEN, UBER, WBA, ANSS, DEO, GE, ENB, ADP, SSNC, HQY, SLM, SO, KO, EVRG, CMP, PAYC, Reduced Positions: ADBE, BKNG, KMB, AAPL, DIS, FB, BLKB, CMCSA, TROW, GOOG, VAR, SRCL, ORCL, IPGP, HD, IDXX, UNP, ABT, SLB, INTU, MSFT, V, NSRGY, GOOGL, NKE, SBUX, PFE, MMC, XOM, TFC, BGS, NBL, ABBV, VFC, APA, NCBS, TWTR,

For the details of SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schaper+benz+%26+wise+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 77,248 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 313,439 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 119,986 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 158,236 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Waters Corp (WAT) - 119,168 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $208.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of .

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 945 shares as of .

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Associated Banc-Corp by 114.45%. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,126 shares as of .

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 58.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,573 shares as of .