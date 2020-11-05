Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Lutz Financial Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lutz Financial Services LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lutz Financial Services LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BIL,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VGSH, SCHP, IGSB, SUB, SPYV, VBR, SPAB,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, VCIT, SPY, BND, VTIP, IVV, IJR, IJS, IVE, SCHM, AGG, VOOV, IGIB, SCHA, TIP, SCHZ, FNDF, VEA, VO, VT, IEMG, SCHX, SHY, LQD,
For the details of Lutz Financial Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lutz+financial+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 674,594 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 1,460,126 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 132,331 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 209,673 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 98,231 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,825 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.51%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 153,729 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 147.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 108,215 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)
Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 99.55%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,105 shares as of .
