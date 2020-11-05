Camden National Bank Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Equinix Inc, AT&T Inc, Analog Devices Inc

Investment company Camden National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Equinix Inc, AT&T Inc, Analog Devices Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden National Bank. As of 2020Q3, Camden National Bank owns 130 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, LOW, FDN, DE, ROP, KMF,

BABA, LOW, FDN, DE, ROP, KMF, Added Positions: EW, COST, VRTX, TIP, BNDX, IEI, SHY, VEA, LQD, IJR, QLTA, IJH, VIG, EFA, DUK, USMV, NEE, CHKP, JPM, JNJ, QCLN, GLD, FB, CB, TJX, PLD, OMC, ABT, MDT, AMGN, MDLZ, CL, IBM, GOOGL, MMM, SYY, TDIV, CVX, HON, IDXX, INTU, BND, ABBV, UTG, TMO, AMT, AMZN, TRV,

EW, COST, VRTX, TIP, BNDX, IEI, SHY, VEA, LQD, IJR, QLTA, IJH, VIG, EFA, DUK, USMV, NEE, CHKP, JPM, JNJ, QCLN, GLD, FB, CB, TJX, PLD, OMC, ABT, MDT, AMGN, MDLZ, CL, IBM, GOOGL, MMM, SYY, TDIV, CVX, HON, IDXX, INTU, BND, ABBV, UTG, TMO, AMT, AMZN, TRV, Reduced Positions: EQIX, MSFT, LIN, ADBE, ACN, ZTS, AAPL, XYL, DIS, XLK, SPY, IEFA, VZ, PFE, LMT, HD, XOM, DHR, CSCO, ADP, SHW, UNP, UNH, LLY, CMCSA, BSV, DVY, CAT, BRK.B, BAX,

EQIX, MSFT, LIN, ADBE, ACN, ZTS, AAPL, XYL, DIS, XLK, SPY, IEFA, VZ, PFE, LMT, HD, XOM, DHR, CSCO, ADP, SHW, UNP, UNH, LLY, CMCSA, BSV, DVY, CAT, BRK.B, BAX, Sold Out: T, ADI,

For the details of CAMDEN NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camden+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,571 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 29,449 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 60,357 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 93,059 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 75,210 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $287.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,372 shares as of .

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,956 shares as of .

Camden National Bank initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The purchase prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54. The stock is now traded at around $204.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of .

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $246.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,049 shares as of .

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $386.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 549 shares as of .

Camden National Bank initiated holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $4.86, with an estimated average price of $4.47. The stock is now traded at around $4.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of .

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 155.12%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 79,394 shares as of .

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $385.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 22,698 shares as of .

Camden National Bank added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 119.40%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $219.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,834 shares as of .

Camden National Bank added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,759 shares as of .

Camden National Bank added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,708 shares as of .

Camden National Bank added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,887 shares as of .

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Camden National Bank sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13.