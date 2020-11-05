Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Sells Tetra Tech Inc, Shopify Inc

Vancouver, A1, based Investment company Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Tetra Tech Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UHS, EEM, MSFT, INTC, DIS,

UHS, EEM, MSFT, INTC, DIS, Added Positions: IVV, JEF, VOO, PB, CCOI, GL, KEYS, BIP, LAMR, WH, UNVR, TPH, STOR, STWD, MHK, MKSI, HGV, FTDR, CBRE, CSL, AL,

IVV, JEF, VOO, PB, CCOI, GL, KEYS, BIP, LAMR, WH, UNVR, TPH, STOR, STWD, MHK, MKSI, HGV, FTDR, CBRE, CSL, AL, Reduced Positions: KMX, ASGN, TTEK, SHOP, MIDD, DHR, LMT, GOOGL,

For the details of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leith+wheeler+investment+counsel+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 839,779 shares, 59.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 79,343 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.43% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 800,684 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 190,848 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 89,261 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.61 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $106.86. The stock is now traded at around $117.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 45,100 shares as of .

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $223.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,512 shares as of .

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of .

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $126.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of .

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 209.91%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 800,684 shares as of .

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 83,216 shares as of .

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. The stock is now traded at around $55.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,388 shares as of .