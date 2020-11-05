  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Sells Tetra Tech Inc, Shopify Inc

November 05, 2020 | About: JEF +4.05% PB +3.73% CCOI -3.93% UHS +4.93% MSFT +3.19% EEM +1.71% INTC +0.68% DIS +1.51%

Vancouver, A1, based Investment company Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Tetra Tech Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leith+wheeler+investment+counsel+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 839,779 shares, 59.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 79,343 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.43%
  3. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 800,684 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.91%
  4. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 190,848 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  5. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 89,261 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.61 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $106.86. The stock is now traded at around $117.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 45,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $223.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,512 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $126.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of .

Added: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 209.91%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 800,684 shares as of .

Added: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 83,216 shares as of .

Added: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. The stock is now traded at around $55.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,388 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)