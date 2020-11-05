  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
St. James Investment Company, LLC Buys Alleghany Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Graham Holdings Co

November 05, 2020 | About: CSCO +1.8% TRV +3.33% INGR +2% Y +0.13% GHC +5.99% JLL +5.1%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company St. James Investment Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alleghany Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Graham Holdings Co, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. James Investment Company, LLC. As of 2020Q3, St. James Investment Company, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of St. James Investment Company, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 351,607 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
  2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 524,775 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%
  3. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 739,798 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
  4. SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL) - 425,367 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  5. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,301,999 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.85%
New Purchase: Alleghany Corp (Y)

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $581.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 38,079 shares as of .

New Purchase: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $331.16 and $444.97, with an estimated average price of $400.07. The stock is now traded at around $427.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 24,595 shares as of .

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $90 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $100.82. The stock is now traded at around $119.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 73,091 shares as of .

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 4772.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 357,778 shares as of .

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 215,647 shares as of .

Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 353,524 shares as of .



