St. James Investment Company, LLC Buys Alleghany Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Graham Holdings Co

Dallas, TX, based Investment company St. James Investment Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alleghany Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Graham Holdings Co, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. James Investment Company, LLC. As of 2020Q3, St. James Investment Company, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: Y, GHC, JLL,
- Added Positions: CSCO, TRV, INGR, EQC, IEF, SHY, CEF, PHYS,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, DD, GOLD, AEM, CERN, ENB, L, CTVA, HDS, PFE, SBUX, UL, GWRE, D, TJX, DEO, CMCSA, EXPD, MDT, PAAS, UNH, BIL,
These are the top 5 holdings of St. James Investment Company, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 351,607 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 524,775 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 739,798 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL) - 425,367 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,301,999 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.85%
St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $581.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 38,079 shares as of .New Purchase: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $331.16 and $444.97, with an estimated average price of $400.07. The stock is now traded at around $427.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 24,595 shares as of .New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $90 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $100.82. The stock is now traded at around $119.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 73,091 shares as of .Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 4772.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 357,778 shares as of .Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 215,647 shares as of .Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 353,524 shares as of .
