Aaron's Holdings Directors Raise Dividend By 12.5%

November 05, 2020 | About: NYSE:AAN +3.07%

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2020

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share and declared such dividend payable November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2020. This is an increase of 12.5% from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share and the eighteenth consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and Vivecard.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-holdings-directors-raise-dividend-by-12-5-301167656.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.


