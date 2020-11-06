  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys Under Armour Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, American Software Inc, Sells TPI Composites Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Vista Outdoor Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: IMKTA +1.46% PLAB +4.16% UAA +3.96% AMSWA +3.87% CCNE +4.16% CLAR +3.76% TIPT +2.2% VG +11.78% VSTO +7.56% ADTN +7.15% G +3.6%

Guilderland, NY, based Investment company Adirondack Research & Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Under Armour Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, American Software Inc, CNB Financial Corp, Clarus Corp, sells TPI Composites Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Vista Outdoor Inc, Adtran Inc, Gray Television Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Research & Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adirondack+research+%26+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.
  1. Unisys Corp (UIS) - 262,674 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
  2. CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 158,551 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.48%
  3. LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) - 351,938 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.47%
  4. Celestica Inc (CLS) - 329,815 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.6%
  5. Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) - 51,467 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 149,994 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Software Inc (AMSWA)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in American Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $15.6. The stock is now traded at around $16.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 48,065 shares as of .

New Purchase: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in CNB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $16.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 41,599 shares as of .

New Purchase: Clarus Corp (CLAR)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Clarus Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.42 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,956 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tiptree Inc (TIPT)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Tiptree Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $6.42, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 45,944 shares as of .

Added: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Ingles Markets Inc by 680.31%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 27,311 shares as of .

Added: Photronics Inc (PLAB)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 25.38%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 118,075 shares as of .

Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $28.02.

Sold Out: CECO Environmental Corp (CECE)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in CECO Environmental Corp. The sale prices were between $5.99 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $7.55.

Sold Out: Key Tronic Corp (KTCC)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Key Tronic Corp. The sale prices were between $5.38 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $7.73.

Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $0.89, with an estimated average price of $0.61.

Reduced: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 38.81%. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. still held 161,594 shares as of .

Reduced: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 43.07%. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $22.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. still held 84,976 shares as of .

Reduced: Adtran Inc (ADTN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Adtran Inc by 22.04%. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. still held 200,195 shares as of .

Reduced: Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Gray Television Inc by 49.1%. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.06, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. still held 46,442 shares as of .

Reduced: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 43.6%. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. still held 16,300 shares as of .

Reduced: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 47.75%. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. still held 47,597 shares as of .



