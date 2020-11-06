Ar Asset Management Inc Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Tiffany

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Ar Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Tiffany, Public Storage during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ar Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Ar Asset Management Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CHD,

CHD, Added Positions: EPD, KMI, IRM, BOH, BTI,

EPD, KMI, IRM, BOH, BTI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, JPM, KO, GOOG, AMZN, BA, MSFT, RHHBY, SKT, YUMC, NVS,

AAPL, JPM, KO, GOOG, AMZN, BA, MSFT, RHHBY, SKT, YUMC, NVS, Sold Out: OXY, SPG, TIF, PSAPW.PFD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,980 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,670 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 73,134 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Nike Inc (NKE) - 76,850 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 178,330 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of .

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 197.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 178,160 shares as of .

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 124.10%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 266,570 shares as of .

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 154.05%. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of .

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of .

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,963 shares as of .

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.24.