Ar Asset Management Inc Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Tiffany

November 06, 2020 | About: EPD +2.77% KMI +0.59% IRM +3.23% BOH +3.89% BTI -1.8% CHD +0.29% OXY +6.73% SPG +1.91% TIF +0.15% PSAPW.PFD +0%

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Ar Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Tiffany, Public Storage during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ar Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Ar Asset Management Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,980 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  2. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,670 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 73,134 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 76,850 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  5. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 178,330 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of .

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 197.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 178,160 shares as of .

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 124.10%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 266,570 shares as of .

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 154.05%. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of .

Added: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of .

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,963 shares as of .

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSAPW.PFD)

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.24.



