H Partners Management, Llc Buys Harley-Davidson Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company H Partners Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Harley-Davidson Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H Partners Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, H Partners Management, Llc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: HOG,

For the details of H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 2,950,000 shares, 45.48% of the total portfolio. Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 7,800,000 shares, 27.37% of the total portfolio. Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 6,400,000 shares, 27.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.86%

H Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 82.86%. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $33.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.3%. The holding were 6,400,000 shares as of .