  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

H Partners Management, Llc Buys Harley-Davidson Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: HOG +3.05%

New York, NY, based Investment company H Partners Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Harley-Davidson Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H Partners Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, H Partners Management, Llc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: HOG,

For the details of H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 2,950,000 shares, 45.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 7,800,000 shares, 27.37% of the total portfolio.
  3. Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 6,400,000 shares, 27.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.86%
Added: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

H Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 82.86%. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $33.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.3%. The holding were 6,400,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)