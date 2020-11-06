Cardan Capital Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Cardan Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, iShares Convertible Bond, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC owns 208 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 676,968 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 287,215 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 54,108 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 898,882 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM) - 1,173,252 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 898,882 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 122,560 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 54,884 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,487 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33. The stock is now traded at around $223.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,827 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.83 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 96,396 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 174.43%. The purchase prices were between $168.57 and $184.99, with an estimated average price of $175.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 93,177 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $311934.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,252 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,587 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $6.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,700 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $37.76 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $39.41.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $33.8.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Central Securities Corp. The sale prices were between $28.21 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Almaden Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $1.05, with an estimated average price of $0.7.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.36%. The sale prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC still held 25,715 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 25.83%. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC still held 63,657 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 20.81%. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC still held 86,093 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.32%. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $121.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC still held 39,263 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.18%. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC still held 82,958 shares as of .

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.18%. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC still held 15,506 shares as of .