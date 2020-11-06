Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Heat Biologics Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Applied Materials Inc

Investment company Magnus Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Heat Biologics Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Applied Materials Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnus Financial Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Magnus Financial Group LLC owns 309 stocks with a total value of $838 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Magnus Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnus+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 579,709 shares, 23.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 295,559 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 854,121 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 269,537 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 580,920 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $729.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 669 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $78.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $163.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $48.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,530 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 769,313 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 170.82%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $109.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,607 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,473 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,030 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 242.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,519 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,920 shares as of .

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $129.7 and $168.68, with an estimated average price of $146.76.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $71.1 and $83.65, with an estimated average price of $76.03.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $19.56 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $23.88.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in First Horizon National Corp. The sale prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98.