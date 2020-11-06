  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC Buys Mondelez International Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Altria Group Inc, Clorox Co, Sanderson Farms Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: MDLZ +1.27% PG +1.24% PEP +0.14% KDP +2.02% EL +4% STZ +1.87% NKE +1.85% BG +4.54% KO +0.55% AMZN +2.49% MO -2.02% CLX +0.02% SAFM +1.83%

Investment company Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mondelez International Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PepsiCo Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, Clorox Co, Sanderson Farms Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Performance Food Group Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $491 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kehrs+ridge+capital%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC
  1. Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 776,518 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.32%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 270,000 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.23%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 260,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.68%
  4. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 115,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 120,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $236.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $183.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $129.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $58.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 484,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3322.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of .

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 385.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 776,518 shares as of .

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 187.23%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of .

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 173.68%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of .

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 297,948 shares as of .

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.

Sold Out: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $110.46 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66.

Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. Also check out:

1. Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)