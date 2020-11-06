Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC Buys Mondelez International Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Altria Group Inc, Clorox Co, Sanderson Farms Inc

Investment company Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mondelez International Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PepsiCo Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, Clorox Co, Sanderson Farms Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Performance Food Group Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $491 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EL, STZ, NKE, BG, KO, AMZN, FB, SPB, CCK, TPX, SBUX, LB, LOW, WMT, GIS, MCD, HSY, NWL, DG, ENR, CALM, TSCO, CL, KHC, FND, FDX, URBN, GNRC, PRPL, OLLI, KSS, KNX, CRI, SMPL, UAA, PVH, RL,

EL, STZ, NKE, BG, KO, AMZN, FB, SPB, CCK, TPX, SBUX, LB, LOW, WMT, GIS, MCD, HSY, NWL, DG, ENR, CALM, TSCO, CL, KHC, FND, FDX, URBN, GNRC, PRPL, OLLI, KSS, KNX, CRI, SMPL, UAA, PVH, RL, Added Positions: MDLZ, PG, PEP, KDP, CPB,

MDLZ, PG, PEP, KDP, CPB, Reduced Positions: POST, K,

POST, K, Sold Out: MO, CLX, SAFM, SAM, PFGC, ARMK,

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 776,518 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.32% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 270,000 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.23% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 260,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.68% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 115,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 120,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $236.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $183.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $129.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $58.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 484,600 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3322.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 385.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 776,518 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 187.23%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 173.68%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 297,948 shares as of .

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $110.46 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7.