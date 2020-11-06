IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Cemex SAB de CV, Western Digital Corp, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Mednax Inc, iShares MBS ETF

San Diego, CA, based Investment company IPG Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Cemex SAB de CV, Western Digital Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Mednax Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Credit Suisse Group AG, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IPG Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, IPG Investment Advisors LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CX, ADBE, CRWD, INTC, MELI, SBUX, DELL, IGV, RCL, AR, LPI, GOLD, ABT, SBOW, PFE, JNJ, LUV, ONEM, ZM, FLY, REI, AXP, WH, ALK, PDD, PYPL, LVS, VAC, AZN, AGG, TMO, PVAC, NEX, IEMG, W, MR, CLR, GPOR, ENBL, RIG, 3DM, 3DM,

CX, ADBE, CRWD, INTC, MELI, SBUX, DELL, IGV, RCL, AR, LPI, GOLD, ABT, SBOW, PFE, JNJ, LUV, ONEM, ZM, FLY, REI, AXP, WH, ALK, PDD, PYPL, LVS, VAC, AZN, AGG, TMO, PVAC, NEX, IEMG, W, MR, CLR, GPOR, ENBL, RIG, 3DM, 3DM, Added Positions: SHV, WDC, WBA, UBER, SPY, JPM, SHY, MSFT, AMZN, WFC, BRK.B, QUAL, GLD, CVS, GE, SAN, BAC, MS, C, AAPL, WMT, JPST, T, GOOGL, ORCC, PBR, LQD, PSK, VHT, FLOT, AMD, ROKU, DRIO, QEP, V, VZ, PG, CAT, SNDL, IEUR, IBN, PACW, IEP, XLF,

SHV, WDC, WBA, UBER, SPY, JPM, SHY, MSFT, AMZN, WFC, BRK.B, QUAL, GLD, CVS, GE, SAN, BAC, MS, C, AAPL, WMT, JPST, T, GOOGL, ORCC, PBR, LQD, PSK, VHT, FLOT, AMD, ROKU, DRIO, QEP, V, VZ, PG, CAT, SNDL, IEUR, IBN, PACW, IEP, XLF, Reduced Positions: NVDA, MD, MBB, FB, IBB, GS, BBVA, OI, NFLX, CQQQ, BABA, TSLA, LDUR, CRM, QQQ, GOOG, DIS, SLV, AGNC, UNH, GSY, PEIX, HTZGQ, IJH, LMT, SHYG,

NVDA, MD, MBB, FB, IBB, GS, BBVA, OI, NFLX, CQQQ, BABA, TSLA, LDUR, CRM, QQQ, GOOG, DIS, SLV, AGNC, UNH, GSY, PEIX, HTZGQ, IJH, LMT, SHYG, Sold Out: CS, SDS, PFF, TSM, SPYG, MA, BA, MCHI, AVGO, XLK, XLE, CLX, SOXX, TBT, AAL, DSL, PRTS, KALA, MRNS,

For the details of IPG Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ipg+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 233,475 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.79% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 722,940 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,325 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 1,577,800 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,005 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 2,620,218 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $496.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $138.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,650 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,438 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1437.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,193 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.79%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 233,475 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 395,025 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 77.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 95,913 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 331.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 51,577 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 193.11%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $104.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,016 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 71,595 shares as of .

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.71.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.