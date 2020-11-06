De Burlo Group Inc Buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company De Burlo Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, De Burlo Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, De Burlo Group Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 284,236 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.34% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 64,720 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,736 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.21% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 225,600 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 672.60% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 47,439 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 269.49%

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $253.53 and $307.81, with an estimated average price of $284.95. The stock is now traded at around $319.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $294.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 49,500 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $668.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 142,200 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $138.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 93,100 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $566.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 672.60%. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 225,600 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 3085.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 146,533 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 269.49%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $514.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 47,439 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 3100.21%. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $212.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 59,716 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 1541.05%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $729.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 15,590 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 284,236 shares as of .

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $51.66 and $59.23, with an estimated average price of $55.01.