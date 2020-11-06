Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, WISDOMTREE TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, WISDOMTREE TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QUAL, XT, IYT, CWI, VIGI, PDBC, PWB, SPYD, IEMG, VBR, SLYG, VTWO, VOOV, NFLX, ICLN,
- Added Positions: IQLT, SPAB, JPST, SPYG, AMZN, SPEM, AOA, AIZ, TRVN, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: DWM, IWD, SCZ, VUG, VEA, DLN, EFA, SPYV, VEU, IJS, GWX, AAPL, SLYV, IJT, AGG, IWF, VWO, IWO, IVE, IWN, VTV, VIG, IVW, EFV, VYM, EEM, MESO, V, MSFT,
- Sold Out: SHY, AOR, SPDW,
For the details of Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tobias+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 1,388,118 shares, 23.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 68,639 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.48%
- ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 92,304 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 192,580 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (IQLT) - 289,870 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 473.42%
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 92,304 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $47.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 192,580 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYT)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $161.71 and $204.85, with an estimated average price of $186.77. The stock is now traded at around $205.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 40,982 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (CWI)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 251,065 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 71,463 shares as of .New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 290,072 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IQLT)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 473.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 289,870 shares as of .Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 602.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 45,302 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 177.99%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 43,961 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.91%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3322.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 649 shares as of .Added: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 73.89%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,865 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AOA)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 93.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.49 and $60.28, with an estimated average price of $57.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,081 shares as of .Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AOR)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $48.06.Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying