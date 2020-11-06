  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Evermay Wealth Management Llc Buys Duke Energy Corp, American Express Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, CVS Health Corp, Federal Realty Investment Trust

November 06, 2020 | About: DUK +0.72% AXP +1.77% BSV -0.01% FBHS +1.53% VYM +1.64% AMP +2.55% GM +5.39% BABA -2.69% QDF +1.99% SCHM +2.23% CVS +1.72% WBA +3.4%

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Evermay Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, American Express Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, General Motors Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, CVS Health Corp, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermay Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Evermay Wealth Management Llc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermay+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 1,075,701 shares, 21.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 179,097 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  3. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 679,957 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 83,649 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 115,539 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,729 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91. The stock is now traded at around $172.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,594 shares as of .

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,457 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $287.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 679 shares as of .

New Purchase: FLEXSHARES TRUST (QDF)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.24 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,638 shares as of .

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,867 shares as of .

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,836 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,355 shares as of .

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $78.99.



