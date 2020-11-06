Evermay Wealth Management Llc Buys Duke Energy Corp, American Express Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, CVS Health Corp, Federal Realty Investment Trust

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Evermay Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, American Express Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, General Motors Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, CVS Health Corp, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermay Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Evermay Wealth Management Llc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMP, GM, FBHS, VYM, LMT, PPG, BABA, QDF, SCHG,
- Added Positions: MINT, JPST, DUK, AXP, BSV, CSCO, MDT, IBM, MCD, PFE, PEP, TREX, VZ, YUM, ZBH, DIA, SCHO, VCSH, ORCL, JNJ, KO, T, TGT, NKE, HON, AVGO, ABBV, PYPL, EMR, IWF, BA, TFC, ADP, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, AAPL, D, AMZN, IJR, MSFT, IWM, VEA, DHR, SCHA, RTX, VO, HD, BMY, SYK, VLO, ANTM, V, KMI, FB, DVY, AMGN, VWO, VXF, GE, CMCSA, CMI, ETN, EPD, GOOGL, PM, LHX, GIS, FTV, ROK, AWK, BAC, IVOO, MCHP, CSX, DHI, CVX, VTI, COST, ADBE,
- Sold Out: CVS, FRT, WBA, SCHM,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with DUK. Click here to check it out.
- DUK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of DUK
- Peter Lynch Chart of DUK
For the details of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermay+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 1,075,701 shares, 21.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 179,097 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 679,957 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 83,649 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 115,539 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,729 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of .New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91. The stock is now traded at around $172.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,594 shares as of .New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,457 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $287.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 679 shares as of .New Purchase: FLEXSHARES TRUST (QDF)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.24 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,638 shares as of .Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,867 shares as of .Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,836 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,355 shares as of .Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $78.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying