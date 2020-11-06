Monetta Financial Services Inc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, DraftKings Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Bank of America Corp, Fiserv Inc

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Monetta Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, DraftKings Inc, TJX Inc, Wynn Resorts, sells Tesla Inc, Bank of America Corp, Fiserv Inc, General Motors Co, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetta Financial Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Monetta Financial Services Inc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER, NCLH,

UBER, NCLH, Added Positions: DKNG, LUV, TJX, WYNN, AMRN,

DKNG, LUV, TJX, WYNN, AMRN, Reduced Positions: VOO, TSLA, MSFT, BAC, AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,

VOO, TSLA, MSFT, BAC, AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, Sold Out: FISV, GM, EOG, XOM, PVH,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 55,000 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,100 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 29,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 23,000 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,800 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Monetta Financial Services Inc added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $43.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Monetta Financial Services Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Monetta Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of .

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $55.05.