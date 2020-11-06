Donaldson Capital Management, Llc Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Starbucks Corp, 3M Co, Sells Clorox Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc

Evansville, IN, based Investment company Donaldson Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Starbucks Corp, 3M Co, ISHARES TRUST, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells Clorox Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc owns 218 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TXN, GOVT, SOXX, BRK.B, RTX, BLL, ZBH, FIS, ISRG, EW, BKNG, DG, EXR, EA, DLR, CHD, CMS, AON, AEE, ARE, VTEB, SBAC, LH, CTAS, TGT, MKTX, TD, LRCX, IP, TSLA, BABA, IJT, FDX, SPYG, TLT, GNMK, HUM,

TXN, GOVT, SOXX, BRK.B, RTX, BLL, ZBH, FIS, ISRG, EW, BKNG, DG, EXR, EA, DLR, CHD, CMS, AON, AEE, ARE, VTEB, SBAC, LH, CTAS, TGT, MKTX, TD, LRCX, IP, TSLA, BABA, IJT, FDX, SPYG, TLT, GNMK, HUM, Added Positions: SBUX, MMM, MDT, JNJ, VRSK, COST, MSCI, AVGO, AMZN, XEL, INTU, LQD, CMI, BAB, GOOGL, BLK, NFLX, LII, NDAQ, ABT, NKE, BAH, MA, INTC, QLD, CSX, SSO, XYL, GOOG, MDY, XLV, AWK, TFX, CMG, TMO, IPG, DHR, FISV, EFA, XLY, ATO, AVY, SPY, QQQ, KO, IWM, IVV, DNP, WELL, PYPL, HBAN, PRU, PSA, WMT, BR,

SBUX, MMM, MDT, JNJ, VRSK, COST, MSCI, AVGO, AMZN, XEL, INTU, LQD, CMI, BAB, GOOGL, BLK, NFLX, LII, NDAQ, ABT, NKE, BAH, MA, INTC, QLD, CSX, SSO, XYL, GOOG, MDY, XLV, AWK, TFX, CMG, TMO, IPG, DHR, FISV, EFA, XLY, ATO, AVY, SPY, QQQ, KO, IWM, IVV, DNP, WELL, PYPL, HBAN, PRU, PSA, WMT, BR, Reduced Positions: CLX, HD, WEC, NEAR, LMT, CSCO, MCD, MSFT, ADP, AAPL, APD, GS, BRK.A, ABBV, ACN, NOC, ADBE, RY, EL, WM, PNC, CRM, SYK, TJX, T, BIL, ENB, WFC, EFX, SHW, XLI, BA, AGG, MCO, KMI, JPM, XLK, CARR, WSO, NOBL, VZ, UNH, ECL, LLY, AOS, ABC, ROP, RMD, RSG, PFF, SDY, OTIS, XOM, OSK, OKE, ONB, NVO, VIG, IDXX, XLP, IWF, IJR, SHY, VYM, VOO, VB, VOE, DVY, DIA, OGS, FB, O, QCOM, PG, MRK, SPGI, ITW, IBM, GE, D, CVS, BAC,

CLX, HD, WEC, NEAR, LMT, CSCO, MCD, MSFT, ADP, AAPL, APD, GS, BRK.A, ABBV, ACN, NOC, ADBE, RY, EL, WM, PNC, CRM, SYK, TJX, T, BIL, ENB, WFC, EFX, SHW, XLI, BA, AGG, MCO, KMI, JPM, XLK, CARR, WSO, NOBL, VZ, UNH, ECL, LLY, AOS, ABC, ROP, RMD, RSG, PFF, SDY, OTIS, XOM, OSK, OKE, ONB, NVO, VIG, IDXX, XLP, IWF, IJR, SHY, VYM, VOO, VB, VOE, DVY, DIA, OGS, FB, O, QCOM, PG, MRK, SPGI, ITW, IBM, GE, D, CVS, BAC, Sold Out: WBA, ED, CDNS, SNPS, BSX, CPRT, MXIM, CVX, CR, TSN, VLO, XLF, SPXS,

For the details of DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donaldson+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 697,222 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 335,376 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 711,136 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 170,398 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 128,077 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 263,443 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 199,762 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $322.4, with an estimated average price of $292.97. The stock is now traded at around $337.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,548 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,087 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,309 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,901 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 445.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 393,679 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 1558.70%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $163.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 153,430 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 545.65%. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $194.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,468 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 369.84%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $385.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,205 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 296.73%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $417.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,760 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 182.82%. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,455 shares as of .

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $97.07 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $105.11.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.