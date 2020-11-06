Copperleaf Capital, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Copperleaf Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperleaf Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Copperleaf Capital, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOVT, ESGU, QUAL, SPLG, IGSB, SIZE, USHY, IEF, IPAC,

GOVT, ESGU, QUAL, SPLG, IGSB, SIZE, USHY, IEF, IPAC, Added Positions: SPIB, SHYG, VCSH, FTEC, ACWI, LGLV,

SPIB, SHYG, VCSH, FTEC, ACWI, LGLV, Reduced Positions: IVV, MBB, ITOT, IGIB, IEFA, TLT, HYG, IXN, MA, IEMG, ESGE, XOM, EMB, VCIT, IQV, LOW, BKNG, LYFT, GOOG, V, ENB, KMX,

IVV, MBB, ITOT, IGIB, IEFA, TLT, HYG, IXN, MA, IEMG, ESGE, XOM, EMB, VCIT, IQV, LOW, BKNG, LYFT, GOOG, V, ENB, KMX, Sold Out: ELR, JNJ,

For the details of Copperleaf Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copperleaf+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 401,872 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR) - 153,158 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 15,694 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 82,959 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 39,893 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.88%. The holding were 401,872 shares as of .

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 37,987 shares as of .

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 23,883 shares as of .

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 43,224 shares as of .

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 29,233 shares as of .

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $87.14 and $98.64, with an estimated average price of $93. The stock is now traded at around $100.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 8,505 shares as of .

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 101.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 45,131 shares as of .

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83. The stock is now traded at around $96.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of .

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.