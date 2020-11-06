  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sentry Investment Management Inc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, McDonald's Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, Chevron Corp, Electronic Arts Inc

November 06, 2020 | About: MCD +0.67% CMCSA +1.49% BIL +0.01% RTX +2.57% ADP -1.14% XOM -0.18% SPY +1.95% ECOL +4% OTIS +0.53% CTVA +3.54% CARR +3.86%

Stevens Point, WI, based Investment company Sentry Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, McDonald's Corp, Comcast Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, Chevron Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentry Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sentry Investment Management Inc owns 426 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentry+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 951,752 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 442,049 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,542 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 163,467 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,277 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $350.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 64,343 shares as of .

New Purchase: US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in US Ecology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $34.99. The stock is now traded at around $34.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 120,876 shares as of .

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $62.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,942 shares as of .

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,865 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,294 shares as of .

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $86.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,294 shares as of .

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 87.80%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,935 shares as of .

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 55.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 292,811 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)

Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 236,289 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 246.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 99,202 shares as of .

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 1490.26%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $162.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,098 shares as of .

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 271,358 shares as of .

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Comments

