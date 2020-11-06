Sentry Investment Management Inc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, McDonald's Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, Chevron Corp, Electronic Arts Inc

Stevens Point, WI, based Investment company Sentry Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, McDonald's Corp, Comcast Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, Chevron Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentry Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sentry Investment Management Inc owns 426 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY, ECOL, OTIS, CARR, CTVA, PAYX, DLTR, PPL, ETSY, CTLT, CDW, TER, OMC, CNP, UHS, LW, AVY, RCL, MOS, NWSA, TAP, HSIC, CF, NCLH, CCL,
- Added Positions: AMZN, CMCSA, MCD, BIL, RTX, ADP, XOM, UNH, V, MA, HD, NFLX, MNRL, DIS, TMUS, MRK, INTC, KO, WMT, T, ABT, CSCO, ABBV, MMX, TMO, CXO, MDT, NEE, AEM, PXD, REGN, DHR, COST, AVGO, COP, AMGN, ADM, AGI, WY, UPS, NEM, PYPL, VLO, MMM, LOW, ACN, AMT, QCOM, VRTX, FIS, XRAY, TGT, CVS, SBUX, BA, D, LIN, DUK, IBM, ISRG, KR, EIX, ORCL, ZTS, MMC, BMY, CAT, PLD, ANTM, ATVI, BDX, APD, CHTR, CB, MPC, HUM, CCI, DE, TJX, SYK, SO, FDX, EQIX, CME, LLY, SBAC, GD, VNOM, FANG, ES, AEP, SRE, SPG, BSX, XEL, WEC, ED, RJF, FE,
- Reduced Positions: C, CVX, EA, BAC, GS, WFC, GE, ADBE, MS, FB, EMR, GM, KMI, CRM, DOW, BK, COF, F, PAAS, FCX, SLB, DD, FLMN, GOOG, WST, ICLR, AMCR, EBAY, OEF, MYL, MRO, FMC, EOG, BIO, BLL, AG, WBA, OXY, FOX,
- Sold Out: ITW, TFC, ADSK, DLR, CNC, ETN, PSX, ROST, CTSH, PCAR, CMI, MAR, HCA, STT, AVB, O, EQR, WELL, SWK, LUV, MAS, MTB, IP, IFF, HES, PEAK, FITB, VTR, DOV, DFS, BXP, UDR, URI, RF, SYF, CFG, MAA, CE, KEY, EMN, REG, ALB, UAL, HBAN, IRM, FRT, VNO, ZION, CMA, RHI, COG, AAL, AIV, KIM, HRB, UNM, SLG, DAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 951,752 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 442,049 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,542 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 163,467 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,277 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $350.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 64,343 shares as of .New Purchase: US Ecology Inc (ECOL)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in US Ecology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $34.99. The stock is now traded at around $34.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 120,876 shares as of .New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $62.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,942 shares as of .New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,865 shares as of .New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,294 shares as of .New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Sentry Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $86.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,294 shares as of .Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 87.80%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,935 shares as of .Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 55.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 292,811 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 236,289 shares as of .Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 246.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 99,202 shares as of .Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 1490.26%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $162.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,098 shares as of .Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Sentry Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 271,358 shares as of .Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Sentry Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.
