Krasney Financial LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Masco Corp, Performance Food Group Co

Mendham, NJ, based Investment company Krasney Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, First Solar Inc, Cigna Corp, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Masco Corp, Performance Food Group Co, Discover Financial Services, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krasney Financial LLC. As of 2020Q3, Krasney Financial LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LEG, FSLR, CI, NEM, KR, ANTM, BR, MGA, VMBS, BRK.B, SBUX, PYPL,

LEG, FSLR, CI, NEM, KR, ANTM, BR, MGA, VMBS, BRK.B, SBUX, PYPL, Added Positions: TFC, TIPX, IEF, SPYV, USMV, ACN, MINT, NEE, MDYG, EFAV, TIP, SPYG, SLYV, TLT, EEMV, SLYG, AGZ, XLF, XLK, SPTL, XLY, TMO, XLI, SPDW, MBB, TLH, VOE, PFE, PEP, JPM, PSJ, XLC, JPIN, XLV, XOM, ABT, CVS, XLP, UNP, WMT, QUAL, DIS, JPST, IGV, AGG, GLD, LOW, CLX, BABA, BLK, DGRW, DVY,

TFC, TIPX, IEF, SPYV, USMV, ACN, MINT, NEE, MDYG, EFAV, TIP, SPYG, SLYV, TLT, EEMV, SLYG, AGZ, XLF, XLK, SPTL, XLY, TMO, XLI, SPDW, MBB, TLH, VOE, PFE, PEP, JPM, PSJ, XLC, JPIN, XLV, XOM, ABT, CVS, XLP, UNP, WMT, QUAL, DIS, JPST, IGV, AGG, GLD, LOW, CLX, BABA, BLK, DGRW, DVY, Reduced Positions: BIL, MAS, APD, SPSB, VCSH, AAPL, AMGN, HD, AMZN, ABBV, URI, SSNC, VIG, VUG, BAC, CAT, MSFT, MS, ROST, KMI, AMAT, INTC, NOC, TSN, VZ, FB, CFG, VEU, CBRE, CSCO, CTXS, CMCSA, INGR, ETN, LLY, EXC, PAYX, REGN, STE, SYK, FTS, TPH, GOOG, SPY, VTI, T, ALL, BP, BIIB, GIS, GSK, IPG, JNJ, LKQ, MAN, PGR, PRU, RIO, VRNT, WBA, JAZZ, V, MPC, ANET, IWD, IWF, SPEM, SCHW, C, DXC, COST, GOOGL, IP, MCD, ORCL, PG, O, STLD, NLOK, BGS, AVGO, TSLA, NAVI, BIV, BSV, DEM, DGRO, GSLC, IDV, IJR, IWM, SCHO, SCZ, SHY, SPTM, STPZ, VGIT, VOT, VWO, VYM, ESS, IBM, KMB, MRK, NFLX, SO, JPS, EFV, IWP, LQD, MGK, SCHD, VO, XLU,

BIL, MAS, APD, SPSB, VCSH, AAPL, AMGN, HD, AMZN, ABBV, URI, SSNC, VIG, VUG, BAC, CAT, MSFT, MS, ROST, KMI, AMAT, INTC, NOC, TSN, VZ, FB, CFG, VEU, CBRE, CSCO, CTXS, CMCSA, INGR, ETN, LLY, EXC, PAYX, REGN, STE, SYK, FTS, TPH, GOOG, SPY, VTI, T, ALL, BP, BIIB, GIS, GSK, IPG, JNJ, LKQ, MAN, PGR, PRU, RIO, VRNT, WBA, JAZZ, V, MPC, ANET, IWD, IWF, SPEM, SCHW, C, DXC, COST, GOOGL, IP, MCD, ORCL, PG, O, STLD, NLOK, BGS, AVGO, TSLA, NAVI, BIV, BSV, DEM, DGRO, GSLC, IDV, IJR, IWM, SCHO, SCZ, SHY, SPTM, STPZ, VGIT, VOT, VWO, VYM, ESS, IBM, KMB, MRK, NFLX, SO, JPS, EFV, IWP, LQD, MGK, SCHD, VO, XLU, Sold Out: PFGC, DFS, SABR, COF, IMMU, FLOT, BA,

For the details of Krasney Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krasney+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,707 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS) - 565,971 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 322,902 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 65,156 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 491,386 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,934 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,456 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,382 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,673 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,191 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $319.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 574.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,551 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 448,609 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.33%. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,272 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 224.54%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $233.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,047 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 113.15%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 296.69%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,336 shares as of .

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $50.41 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.59.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24.