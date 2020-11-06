  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Krasney Financial LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Masco Corp, Performance Food Group Co

November 06, 2020 | About: TFC +5.27% TIPX +0.02% IEF -0.02% ACN +2.66% MINT +0.02% NEE +1.95% LEG +1.66% FSLR +8.92% CI +1.68% NEM +4.26% KR +1.96% ANTM -2.52%

Mendham, NJ, based Investment company Krasney Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, First Solar Inc, Cigna Corp, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Masco Corp, Performance Food Group Co, Discover Financial Services, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krasney Financial LLC. As of 2020Q3, Krasney Financial LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Krasney Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krasney+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Krasney Financial LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,707 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS) - 565,971 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 322,902 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 65,156 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 491,386 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,934 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,456 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,382 shares as of .

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,673 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,191 shares as of .

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $319.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of .

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 574.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,551 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (TIPX)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 448,609 shares as of .

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.33%. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,272 shares as of .

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 224.54%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $233.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,047 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 113.15%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 296.69%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,336 shares as of .

Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.

Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (FLOT)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $50.41 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.59.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Krasney Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Krasney Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Krasney Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Krasney Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Krasney Financial LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)