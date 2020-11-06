Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys PACCAR Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Lockheed Martin Corp

Huntington, NY, based Investment company Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PACCAR Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Builders FirstSource Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, IHS Markit, sells American Tower Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owns 274 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PCAR, BLDR, ROK, INFO, CRWD, HCA, KGC, MCD, SQ, LDOS, PFF, ICE, WIX, SPLK, PTON, FVRR, ZYXI, COOP, CRNC, QLTA, SFIX, NTNX, AMAT, SSNC, SEM, APPS, SIRI, DGX, PWR, PAR, MDU, IAG, HL, FICO, EGO, BIG,

Added Positions: IGSB, PULS, VCSH, EPD, UNH, GIS, SEDG, TAK, SPOT, KL, RGLD, JD, OKE, PAGP, WPM, TTWO, CPB, XPEL, TRGP, AAP, HESM, MBB, TGT, TUR, MMP, EXPE, VMBS, ICVT, ECH, VCIT, TRTX, GPMT, STWD, KREF, NXRT, LADR, NRZ, HASI, PMT, AGNC, WMT, RWT, NYMT, MFA, BXMT, ABR,

Reduced Positions: IWB, IJH, IWM, IJR, VO, VB, VNQ, VOO, IWR, VV, LMT, VWO, INTC, VGK, TRP, EWY, EA, WMB, EWT, EPI, CEQP, EWC, NLY, V, EWA, EWH, AAPL, MA, MASI, EWG, EWJ, EWL, EWQ, FXI, JPST, VOD, RSX, ATVI, AMZN, ADP, LNG, ENB, DOCU, EWM, EWP, EWS, EWU, EWW, SCHH, MSFT, SGEN, TER, VRTX, EBAY, BX, FNV, EWD, EZA, SPSB, AKAM, CTXS, DXCM, LLY, HD, KLAC, MKC, MCO, NFLX, NS, BR, TWO, DG, ETRN, EPU, EWI, EWN, EWZ, ADBE, CMO, DVA, GILD, GOOGL, IBM, KR, LOW, NTES, ORCL, PG, SNY, PAYS, PBA, IPHI, QLYS, MPLX, INDA, BIIB, CERN, CHE, DPZ, EXPO, FDS, NVR, PRSC, POOL, SWX, WST, TNET, MPC, SAND, NOW, RNG, PCTY, TWOU, OR, CYBR, UPLD, QRVO, GDDY, PYPL, MIME, EVBG, AYX, DBX, TRTN, EIS, EWK, EWO,

Sold Out: AMT, CIEN, WORK, AMRN, NEE, SYNA, TELL, MKTX, JHG, NEWR, TWTR, EHTH, COST, CTAS, HSTM, GD, FCN, ARR, ORC, VOYA, DLTR, CHWY, DAO, LOGM, CORT,

ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 1,257,730 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 1,055,808 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.45% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,123,517 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.66% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 1,947,698 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.98% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 470,140 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.79%

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $90.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 67,800 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,300 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 127,100 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $250.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $138.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,260 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 203.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 141,714 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PGIM ETF TRUST by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 232,041 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.54%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 95,630 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,103 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 507,108 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 112,400 shares as of .

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $58.82 and $89.69, with an estimated average price of $78.79.