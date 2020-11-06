Tygh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Cubic Corp, Silk Road Medical Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Sells WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Strategic Education Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Tygh Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cubic Corp, Silk Road Medical Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, The Providence Service Corp, CACI International Inc, sells WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Strategic Education Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc, National Instruments Corp, HealthEquity Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tygh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Tygh Capital Management, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CUB, SILK, WSC, PRSC, PGNY, CVLT, SHYF, OLLI, CVLG, HCI, MRTX, RVLV, BPMC, WGO, PLNT, LCII, NVTA, OSUR, RARE, ARWR, FGEN, HALO, FOLD, BHVN, PTCT, IOSP,

CUB, SILK, WSC, PRSC, PGNY, CVLT, SHYF, OLLI, CVLG, HCI, MRTX, RVLV, BPMC, WGO, PLNT, LCII, NVTA, OSUR, RARE, ARWR, FGEN, HALO, FOLD, BHVN, PTCT, IOSP, Added Positions: CACI, PRAH, PCRX, MRCY, DIOD, LMAT, KTOS, EXLS, COHU, GOOS, CVCO, CDLX, TFII, GWRE, G, MDLA, WNS, XBI, TSEM, SKY, PWR, NICE, LHCG, TREX, TECH, FN, NXST, MKSI, LFUS, CHE, USPH, MMS,

CACI, PRAH, PCRX, MRCY, DIOD, LMAT, KTOS, EXLS, COHU, GOOS, CVCO, CDLX, TFII, GWRE, G, MDLA, WNS, XBI, TSEM, SKY, PWR, NICE, LHCG, TREX, TECH, FN, NXST, MKSI, LFUS, CHE, USPH, MMS, Reduced Positions: HCSG, HQY, CRL, LGND, HMSY, LSCC, TTD, ASGN, VIAV, CONE, NTRA, KNSL, WAL, GTLS, STRL, NEO, EBS, BIO, CWST, CHDN, ONTO, ROAD, FIVE,

HCSG, HQY, CRL, LGND, HMSY, LSCC, TTD, ASGN, VIAV, CONE, NTRA, KNSL, WAL, GTLS, STRL, NEO, EBS, BIO, CWST, CHDN, ONTO, ROAD, FIVE, Sold Out: WS11, STRA, NATI, KAI, AIT, HEES, WK, SIMO, PEGA, NEWR, COLM, CSOD, VAC, TXRH, PRSP, OSW, TDOC, OMCL, SEAS, CLH, LIND, ALG, AZEK,

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 87,815 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2% Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 130,526 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) - 132,293 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.01% Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 74,093 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 184,254 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53%

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $60.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 214,815 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.19 and $69.61, with an estimated average price of $54.44. The stock is now traded at around $69.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 137,010 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 533,298 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Providence Service Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $96.34, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $124.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 67,223 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 192,100 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.23 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 129,405 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 138.10%. The purchase prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32. The stock is now traded at around $229.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 47,789 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc by 62.01%. The purchase prices were between $93.45 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.8. The stock is now traded at around $113.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 132,293 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63, with an estimated average price of $58.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 139,335 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 82.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 99,601 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Diodes Inc by 78.87%. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 130,030 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc by 52.59%. The purchase prices were between $25.73 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $34.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 274,157 shares as of .

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $88.53 and $168.63, with an estimated average price of $121.61.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.43.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kadant Inc. The sale prices were between $97.46 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $113.19.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $19.54.