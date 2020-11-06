Tygh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Cubic Corp, Silk Road Medical Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Sells WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Strategic Education Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Tygh Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cubic Corp, Silk Road Medical Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, The Providence Service Corp, CACI International Inc, sells WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Strategic Education Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc, National Instruments Corp, HealthEquity Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tygh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Tygh Capital Management, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CUB, SILK, WSC, PRSC, PGNY, CVLT, SHYF, OLLI, CVLG, HCI, MRTX, RVLV, BPMC, WGO, PLNT, LCII, NVTA, OSUR, RARE, ARWR, FGEN, HALO, FOLD, BHVN, PTCT, IOSP,
- Added Positions: CACI, PRAH, PCRX, MRCY, DIOD, LMAT, KTOS, EXLS, COHU, GOOS, CVCO, CDLX, TFII, GWRE, G, MDLA, WNS, XBI, TSEM, SKY, PWR, NICE, LHCG, TREX, TECH, FN, NXST, MKSI, LFUS, CHE, USPH, MMS,
- Reduced Positions: HCSG, HQY, CRL, LGND, HMSY, LSCC, TTD, ASGN, VIAV, CONE, NTRA, KNSL, WAL, GTLS, STRL, NEO, EBS, BIO, CWST, CHDN, ONTO, ROAD, FIVE,
- Sold Out: WS11, STRA, NATI, KAI, AIT, HEES, WK, SIMO, PEGA, NEWR, COLM, CSOD, VAC, TXRH, PRSP, OSW, TDOC, OMCL, SEAS, CLH, LIND, ALG, AZEK,
- Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 87,815 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2%
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 130,526 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
- PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) - 132,293 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.01%
- Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 74,093 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80%
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 184,254 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53%
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $60.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 214,815 shares as of .New Purchase: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.19 and $69.61, with an estimated average price of $54.44. The stock is now traded at around $69.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 137,010 shares as of .New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 533,298 shares as of .New Purchase: The Providence Service Corp (PRSC)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Providence Service Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $96.34, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $124.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 67,223 shares as of .New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 192,100 shares as of .New Purchase: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.23 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 129,405 shares as of .Added: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 138.10%. The purchase prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32. The stock is now traded at around $229.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 47,789 shares as of .Added: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc by 62.01%. The purchase prices were between $93.45 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.8. The stock is now traded at around $113.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 132,293 shares as of .Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63, with an estimated average price of $58.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 139,335 shares as of .Added: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 82.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 99,601 shares as of .Added: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Diodes Inc by 78.87%. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 130,030 shares as of .Added: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc by 52.59%. The purchase prices were between $25.73 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $34.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 274,157 shares as of .Sold Out: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $88.53 and $168.63, with an estimated average price of $121.61.Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WS11)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.43.Sold Out: National Instruments Corp (NATI)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35.Sold Out: Kadant Inc (KAI)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kadant Inc. The sale prices were between $97.46 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $113.19.Sold Out: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $19.54.
