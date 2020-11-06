JNBA Financial Advisors Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Bloomington, MN, based Investment company JNBA Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Newmont Corp, sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNBA Financial Advisors. As of 2020Q3, JNBA Financial Advisors owns 566 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPMD, SPLG, NEM, NVDA, FRLG, TAN, INFN, PHO, FAN, PTLC, ESGU, SH, SNOW, DKNG, LITE, LULU, SPLK, NXPI, FTNT, ADBE, ACM, TD, PHM, NFLX, MS, TELL, HUN, HRL, CNC, BGGSQ, MDRX, AKAM,

SCHD, SPYG, SPYV, FTCS, AAPL, DON, VIGI, AMZN, DEM, MSFT, GNR, IJR, MINT, PRF, SLYV, DGRO, DES, WMT, JPM, K, QUAL, BRK.B, GOLD, ISTB, IEFA, WFC, IVE, IWM, SLV, SUSA, PYPL, FTAI, GM, GOOGL, AMP, CVS, CCL, C, CMCSA, CAG, STZ, D, EW, NEE, FAST, TSLA, LMT, MET, PG, REGN, ROK, TMO, UNP, VFC, CEF, SPE, AWK, Reduced Positions: BIL, JPST, USB, SHY, IDV, VWO, GIM, MDT, IAU, VEU, VO, BBY, IVV, VV, MDYG, QCOM, DSL, XEL, DIS, DOL, IJJ, AOR, IWR, BMY, VTV, HD, VOT, SPAB, EMN, VB, VXF, EFA, FXH, ICLN, SPTM, SLYG, MDY, FB, IWF, IWP, CRM, MO, AMT, BAX, BF.B, CI, KO, COST, DE, EMR, ENB, EXC, FDX, MCHP, PFG, AOM, WPM, SO, TXN, UPS, RTX, ZBH, DAL, BUD, ASML, ALC, CARR, OTIS, AGG,

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT) - 896,382 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 252,053 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 162,095 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 655,829 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 321,533 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.06%

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 96,859 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 71,152 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $566.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 310 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in GS FINANCE CORP. The purchase prices were between $157.98 and $221.07, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $212.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 412 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 141,917 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,135 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 134.51%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 183.42%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $54.78, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 424.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 933 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,503 shares as of .

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $35.37 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $37.39.