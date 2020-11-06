  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Invitation to Presentation of ImmunoviaÂ´s Interim Report January - September 2020 on November 12, 2020

November 06, 2020 | About: OSTO:IMMNOV +9.65%

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia invites to a teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 16:30 CET. Immunovia will publish the company's interim report on November 12, 2020 at 16:00 CET.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report for the period January - September 2020 followed by a Q&A session. Please call in a few minutes in advance.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below and provide the conference code Immunovia to the operator:

Conference Call

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 50520424

United States: +1 212 999 6659

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Denmark: +45 3272 9273

Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

Spain: +34 91 787 0777

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073

Norway: +47 2 156 3318

Austria: +43 (0) 12530807

Switzerland: +41 (0) 22 592 7915

United Kingdom (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

Conference Code: (to provide to the operator) Immunovia

Immunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/immunovia/#!/immunovia/20201112_1

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +46 7 93 486 277

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Financial Reports (http://immunovia.com/investors/financial-reports/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-immunovia-s-interim-report-january---september-2020-on-november-12--20,c3232456

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-immunovias-interim-report-january--september-2020-on-november-12-2020-301167761.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)