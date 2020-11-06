  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, Sells EPR Properties

November 06, 2020 | About: BXMT +0.85% STAY +1.38% RLJPA.PFD +0% CCI +0.49% EPRPE.PFD +0%

Investment company LDR Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, sells EPR Properties during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LDR Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, LDR Capital Management LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LDR Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ldr+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LDR Capital Management LLC
  1. SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 566,307 shares, 29.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  2. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 414,218 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.12%
  3. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 725,127 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.74%
  4. EPR Properties (EPRpC.PFD) - 419,367 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
  5. QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTSpB.PFD) - 55,794 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $162.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 25,662 shares as of .

Added: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 217.12%. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 414,218 shares as of .

Added: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 81.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 725,127 shares as of .

Added: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $23.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 293,796 shares as of .

Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPRPE.PFD)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $24.6 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $27.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of LDR Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

