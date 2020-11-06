LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, Sells EPR Properties

Investment company LDR Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, sells EPR Properties during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LDR Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, LDR Capital Management LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 566,307 shares, 29.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 414,218 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.12% Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 725,127 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.74% EPR Properties (EPRpC.PFD) - 419,367 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTSpB.PFD) - 55,794 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $162.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 25,662 shares as of .

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 217.12%. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 414,218 shares as of .

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 81.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 725,127 shares as of .

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $23.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 293,796 shares as of .

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $24.6 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $27.61.