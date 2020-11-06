  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 06, 2020 | About: IVV +1.96% TIP +0.08% SHV +0.01% ONEQ +2.5% TSLA +4.06% IXUS +2.16% ITOT +2.11% IJH +2.86% ISTB +0% IJR +2.93% IEMG +1.73%

Investment company Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DIVERGENT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 378,014 shares, 35.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.04%
  2. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 515,308 shares, 16.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 291,049 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 264,548 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.63%
  5. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 43,052 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.01%. The holding were 515,308 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $395.7 and $470.14, with an estimated average price of $425.37. The stock is now traded at around $462.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 43,052 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $438.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 830 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 165.04%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $351.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.21%. The holding were 378,014 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 134.93%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 141,590 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HDV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IFGL)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.

Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $32.25.

Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 80.02%. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.71%. Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 97,101 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (ITOT)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 52.63%. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.47%. Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 264,548 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.02%. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $203.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.69%. Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 64,572 shares as of .

Reduced: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 50.7%. The sale prices were between $51.09 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.67%. Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 337,903 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.69%. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $76.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.04%. Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 121,850 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES INC (IEMG)

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES INC by 60.7%. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.3%. Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 141,667 shares as of .



