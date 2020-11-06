Sloane Robinson LLP Buys Pan American Silver Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Arco Platform, Globant SA, HDFC Bank

London, X0, based Investment company Sloane Robinson LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Pan American Silver Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Vale SA, sells Arco Platform, Globant SA, HDFC Bank, EPAM Systems Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sloane Robinson LLP. As of 2020Q3, Sloane Robinson LLP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BKNG, VALE, YNDX, MMYT, TCOM, WMG, KC,
- Added Positions: PAAS, TSM, BABA, AEM, FRC,
- Reduced Positions: GLOB, GDX, HDB, EPAM, MELI, CDE, CMCL,
- Sold Out: ARCE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sloane Robinson LLP
- Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 1,008,300 shares, 22.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.19%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 674,542 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55%
- VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ) - 321,000 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 218,000 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 46,200 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
Sloane Robinson LLP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1768.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of .New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Sloane Robinson LLP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 248,100 shares as of .New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Sloane Robinson LLP initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 32,600 shares as of .New Purchase: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)
Sloane Robinson LLP initiated holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $15.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 32,900 shares as of .New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Sloane Robinson LLP initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $27.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of .New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Sloane Robinson LLP initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of .Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Sloane Robinson LLP added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 1,008,300 shares as of .Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Sloane Robinson LLP added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 757.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 71,200 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Sloane Robinson LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 822.22%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $287.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of .Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Sloane Robinson LLP added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $100.94 and $119.36, with an estimated average price of $110.97. The stock is now traded at around $127.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of .Sold Out: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
Sloane Robinson LLP sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03.
