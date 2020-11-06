Disciplined Investments, LLC Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Disciplined Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, FS KKR Capital Corp II, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Phillips 66, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Disciplined Investments, LLC owns 390 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FSKR, GDX, VOT, FAB, CLNY, LQDA, HFRO, NTNX, EVH, FSK, KIO, NML, FIF, PFLT, FSD, CF, TPZ, BKCC, PNNT, NHF, FCT, IGR, GIM, PPR, AWF, WAB, WPC, VOD, OLN, HSBC,

VWOB, VGSH, EFA, VNQ, VNQI, VCSH, VTEB, VTIP, VYM, SJNK, PFF, SHY, VTV, QQQ, VGIT, RSP, VBK, SCZ, SHM, BSV, PGX, VBR, VYMI, IJJ, VZ, LHX, VSS, VTI, VUG, VEA, VOE, SDY, VXUS, XLV, AMZN, QLD, SQ, GLD, IJK, GILD, MET, SLB, WMB, KMF, EWX, HYG, SSO, IWC, MGV, PGF, VMBS, PSK, SCHE, VDE, T, SPSB, Reduced Positions: BND, LQD, SPY, CWB, IWF, IVV, PSX, IBM, AAPL, PEP, IJH, XOM, MMP, MDY, VWO, IEMG, MSFT, OKE, INTC, BIIB, AMLP, IVW, HYMB, CVX, CSCO, JPM, ABBV, XLK, YUM, KO, IJS, VGK, COP, SNY, IJR, UL, VB, WMT, ABT, BRK.B, IWB, TSLA, VV, DVY, IWN, EEM, MGC, EWT, FEZ, FNDF, VEU, CARR, HD, JNJ, JCI, FCX, MDT, PFE, PG, SWK, UPS, RTX, DIS, OTIS, CL, COST, DVN, SCHW, D, XLE, BMY, SCHX, MGK, XLP, XLY, IYR, K, MCD, NVS, TGT, IFGL, IEFA, IBB, WFC, MMM, FB, ALC,

BND, LQD, SPY, CWB, IWF, IVV, PSX, IBM, AAPL, PEP, IJH, XOM, MMP, MDY, VWO, IEMG, MSFT, OKE, INTC, BIIB, AMLP, IVW, HYMB, CVX, CSCO, JPM, ABBV, XLK, YUM, KO, IJS, VGK, COP, SNY, IJR, UL, VB, WMT, ABT, BRK.B, IWB, TSLA, VV, DVY, IWN, EEM, MGC, EWT, FEZ, FNDF, VEU, CARR, HD, JNJ, JCI, FCX, MDT, PFE, PG, SWK, UPS, RTX, DIS, OTIS, CL, COST, DVN, SCHW, D, XLE, BMY, SCHX, MGK, XLP, XLY, IYR, K, MCD, NVS, TGT, IFGL, IEFA, IBB, WFC, MMM, FB, ALC, Sold Out: JBHT, AMGN, SRE, CMI, TFC, WDFC, CREE, OGS, GIS, LVS, GOOG, AAL, KKR, YUMC, TSN, PEG, DTE, XLC, GUNR, WORK, SFIX, IUSG, IUSV, FTV, AIMT, GPRO, LIT, AXP, WPX, ZNGA, LYB, PM, IGT, MSCI, UNTCQ, NTRS, HA, DHR, BP,

ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 69,301 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 37,424 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 69,515 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 41,961 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 45,662 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,792 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 865 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $193.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 54 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 203 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.72. The stock is now traded at around $2.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,298 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 232.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 130.66%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $114.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,113 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 47828.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 293.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of .

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $185.18 and $205.34, with an estimated average price of $196.3.