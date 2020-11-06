  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

November 06, 2020 | About: COCP +3.12%

– Live video webcast with the Cocrystal management team, on Thursday, November 12th at 12:00 PM EST –

BOTHELL, WA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, today announced that the Cocrystal management team, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (cocrystalpharma.com). The video webcast replay will be made available two hours following the event.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses, and norovirus. Cocrystal employs unique, proprietary, structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
(833) 475-8247
[email protected]

###

