Gossamer Bio to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 10, 2020

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.In connection with the earnings release, Gossamer’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.Conference ID: 2879501Domestic Dial-in Number: (833) 646-0603International Dial-in Number: (929) 517-9782Live Webcast: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fe6ppaa7u[/url]A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investors section of the Company's website, [url="]www.gossamerbio.com[/url].Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

