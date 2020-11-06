Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC" or the "Company") ( SMICY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on allegations that SMIC may have issued business information to the investing public that was materially misleading.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

After market hours on September 7, 2020, it was reported in Reuters that “The Trump administration is considering whether to add China’s top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defense Department official said[.]” SMIC’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $3.08 per share, or over 20%, on this news, to close at $12.02 per share on September 8, 2020, the next trading day. Reuters reported on September 26, 2020 that “The United States has imposed restrictions on exports to China’s biggest chip maker SMIC after concluding there is an ‘unacceptable risk’ equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes.” SMIC’s ADR price fell sharply on this news, during intraday trading on the next trading day, September 28, 2020.

