Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Raytheon Technology Corporation Investors

November 06, 2020 | About: RTX -1.39%

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Raytheon Technology Corporation ("Raytheon" or "the Company") (: RTX) investors that acquired securities February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2016.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate procedures and disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon’s financial accounting was faulty; (3) Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009 as a result; (4) Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government as a result of the foregoing; (5) Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) as a result of the foregoing; and (6) Raytheon’s public statements were materially misleading and/or false at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

