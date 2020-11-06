  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 06, 2020 | About: ACET -1.09%

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. ( ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that company management will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences and events in November and December.

Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference
Presentation on November 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET

B. Riley Securities Cell Therapy 2.0: Transforming Immune Cells to Mainstream Cancer Treatments at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Panel discussion on November 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Presentation on November 17, 2020 at 3:20 PM ET

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Panel discussion on December 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET

Adicet management team will also participate in virtual investor meetings at these conferences.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following each event.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts
Anne Bowdidge
[email protected]

Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4MDg0MyMzODEzMTA2IzIwOTYyNTU=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)