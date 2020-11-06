  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Advantage Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

November 06, 2020 | About: ADV -1.8%

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (“Advantage”) ( ADV) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Monday, November 16th, 2020, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-300-8521, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6026. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10149859. The replay will be available until November 23, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at advantagesolutions.net. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and a presence in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

Investors:
Dan Morrison
Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations
Advantage Solutions

Helen O’Donnell
Managing Director
Solebury Trout
[email protected]

Media:
Will Minton
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
Advantage Solutions
[email protected]

